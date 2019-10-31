How Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, The Birthday Girl, In Real Life? These Revelations Will Surprise You!

Kedar Kumar

"Some people think that mostly because beautiful people are expected to be arrogant, but she is not arrogant. I mean she did the eye donation ad for free! She does care about other people." (sic)

Darshan M Nagesh

"Not at all. I got to chat with a Facebook friend of mine who incidentally met Aishwarya Rai at an airport. This was years ago when Aishwarya was not a mother yet.

He explained in detail about the down to earth demeanor of this lady and how she patiently waited while he took his own sweet time in taking the photo. He also added that Aishwarya's friend Sanchita Trivedi was very cordial towards him and his family." (sic)

Darshan M Nagesh

"Another incident in which I felt the inner beauty of this lady was at the promotions of her movie Jazbaa. After completing her promotions at a college, as Aishwarya was walking out, she spotted a blind lady who was trying to meet her. Aishwarya stopped right there and talked to her kindly and made sure that the chaos around her didn't affect the blind lady. In fact she requested her PR manager to make sure that the lady reaches back safely." (sic)

Anonymous

"I met Aishwarya Rai during the shooting of Ravan at 11am in the morning. I had 22 hours of journey just to meet her. She was surrounded by her servants and bodyguards. I went to her and told her that I'm a die hard fan of her. She didn't say anything. She just gave a beautiful smile :) I asked for autograph but she refused saying she can't give autograph during shooting and told me to wait till evening. I told Aishwarya Rai that I wanted to hold the umbrella for her till evening as I didn't have anything else to do. Initially she refused by saying that she already had people to do that. But, finally she agreed. I held umbrella for Aishwarya for the whole day. That was the proudest day of my life! The shooting was over at 8pm. Finally, she gave the autograph!! :)

I was amazed by her commitment to work. I stood behind Aishwarya Rai for totally 9 hours holding umbrella." (sic)

Vishal Dogra

"Yes, I've seen Aishwarya at Mumbai International airport and trust me when I say that she is insanely beautiful." (sic)

These revelations will brush up all the wrong enigma attached to her. Aishwarya has always held her forte and she always will irrespective of the negativity.

More power to her and FilmiBeat wishes the actress a very happy birthday!

INPUTS FROM QUORA