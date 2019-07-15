How's Katrina Kaif As A Person & A Co-star? Know It From Shahr Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranbir & Akshay!

Shahrukh: Katrina Bullies Me

Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in two films - Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero. During the promotion of Zero, when SRK was asked how is it to work with Katrina, he had said jokingly that she keeps bullying him and they gel really well.

He also revealed that maybe during Jab Tak Hai Jaan, she would've felt this way but later they partied and hung out a lot.

Salman: Katrina Brings Positive Vibes To Sets

It's known to all that Salman shares a very special bond with Katrina. While speaking about Katrina's positive nature, Salman had once said that despite going through personal and professional crises, Katrina has remained calm, pure, serene and positive.

Salman Khan had also praised Katrina's hard work and revealed that despite doing her own stunts on the sets, she used to stay fit and used to play cricket and volleyball with crew members and later used to hit the gym as well!

Ranbir: Katrina Is A Mystery

While SRK shared the funny side of Katrina and Salman shared the sincere side of hers, Ranbir had something different to reveal. While speaking about Katrina, Ranbir had once said, "Katrina is a mystery. I don't think you will discover her in one lifetime. She is layered, I think in good ways.

She isn't a superficial actress. It's just that she is pretty and she wears make-up, she really acts well and dances well and she is glamorous. There is a deepness to her behind all of that."

Akshay: I Salute Her For Her Determination

While singing praises about Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar had once said, "I know her since the time she entered the film industry. She had told me that she wants to work in Bollywood, I salute her, I admire her for what she has achieved today."

"A person should have passion and determination towards their job. She is the biggest superstar of Bollywood today. You can also become like her provided you have the will and determination."

Aamir Khan: Katrina Is From A Different Planet

While complimenting Katrina on her dancing skills, Aamir Khan had once said, "Katrina Kaif is an alien. Mujhe toh woh is gole ki Lagti hi nahi. How she dances so well I can't understand that. She is very hardworking. She cracks it yaar."