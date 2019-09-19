IIFA Awards 2019: Here's Why 'Raazi', 'Padmaavat' & 'AndhaDhun' Deserved The Big Win!

English actor Ralph Fiennes had once famously said, "Awards are like applause, and every actor likes to hear applause." After all the hard work and sweat that goes into bringing a story into life on the big screen, one's joy knows no bound when he or she sees himself/ herself holding the coveted trophy with the crowd clapping and cheering in the audience.

Last night, the much awaited 20th edition of IIFA Awards took place in Mumbai and it saw the attendance of the big names from Bollywood including Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others.

Of course, the highlight of the evening was the announcement of the awards. Ranveer Singh walking away with the 'Best Actor' award for 'Padmaavat' was no surprise! Anybody who has seen the film would whole-heartedly agree that the talented star deserved the award for his impressive act.

At a time when most Bollywood actors still shy away from taking up negative roles (Salman Khan had famously said that he will never play a villain in a film), Ranveer took up a route seldom taken and left a lasting impression.

As the merciless Aladdin Khilji, with his scarred face and koel-rimmed eyes, the man made you shudder as he unleashed madness and mayhem on the big screen. The actor passed the exam with flying colors without making his character appear OTT or caricaturish in any way.

The next winner- Alia Bhatt took the trophy back home for 'Best Actress' for 'Raazi'. After Imtiaz Ali's 'Highway', Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi' is another milestone in Alia's filmography where she took everyone by surprise with her matured performance.

As a girl who is caught between her family life and the duties for her nation, the actress gave her heart and soul to her character Sehmat and made you feel every emotion of hers as your own. You wanted to reach out and hug her everytime you saw her in an emotional turmoil. Each time, she escaped the danger narrowly, your heart skipped a beat.

From 'Student Of The Year' to the current phase in her career, Alia has transformed herself in the finest way possible as an actress.

Last but not the least, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'AndhaDhun' won the awards for 'Best Story' and 'Best Direction'. They say, 'Thrillers are like life, more than life than you are' and this film made sure that one had a gripping ride.

Writing thrillers isn't any easy job because you need to keep the audience hooked to their seats right from the first frame till the last. In 'AndhaDhun', Sriram Raghavan aced both the departments- writing and direction. With delicious twists and turns and clever use of motifs, the filmmaker just everyone guessing till the end. Further, the brilliant performances by Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan added more to the fun.

That's one of the reasons why the film clicked both with the masses and classes and even earned three National Awards this year.

Meanwhile, what do you folks think about the IIFA wins this year? Do share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

