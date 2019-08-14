English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Independence Day 2019: Your Playlist Demands The Attention Of Latest Patriotic Songs From Bollywood

    By
    |

    "Desh mere desh mere.. Meri jaan hai tu. Desh mere desh mere.. Meri shaan hai tu." You can take an Indian out of India, but you can never take India out of an Indian. Patriotism is an integral part of every Indian and we don't need to mention how much importance the 'Independence Day' i.e., August 15, holds for us. This is the day when India got its freedom and ever since, this day is celebrated with pride and joy. And which celebration is complete without songs? None, right?

    independence-day-2019-top-five-latest-patriotic-songs

    Throughout the years, Bollywood has given us many patriotic songs and when we say 'patriotic songs', Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ae mere watan ke logon' and AR Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salam' top the list. But this Independence Day, your playlist demands the attention of the latest Bollywood songs, which are every bit patriotic and will surely leave you all proud and emotional!

    1) Teri Mitti - Kesari

    This track of B Praak from Kesari featuring Akshay Kumar, will surely evoke the feelings of patriotism in each and every Indian. The song depicts the emotion of a fighter who happily sacrifices everything for his nation.

    2) Ae Watan - Raazi

    This track from the movie Raazi is everyone's favourite. From the lyrics to music, everything about this song is just so on point!

    3) Challa - Uri: The Surgical Strike

    While the above two mentioned songs make you emotional, this song leaves you with goosebumps and will make you root for the Indian army like never before.

    4) Vande Mataram - ABCD 2

    This song doesn't only sound good but is also a delight to watch. The mind-blowing dance of Varun Dhawan and his team in the movie ABCD 2, left many moviegoers whistling and clapping, while watching the song.

    5) Vande Mataram - RAW

    'Ab jo hamari taraf badhe koi kadam... Itihaas se mitaa denge buniyaad unki hum.' This track of RAW featuring John Abraham is too soothing to be missed and captures the true essence of patriotism.

    More INDEPENDENCE DAY 2019 News

    Read more about: independence day 2019
    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 0:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue