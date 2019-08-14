Independence Day 2019: Your Playlist Demands The Attention Of Latest Patriotic Songs From Bollywood

"Desh mere desh mere.. Meri jaan hai tu. Desh mere desh mere.. Meri shaan hai tu." You can take an Indian out of India, but you can never take India out of an Indian. Patriotism is an integral part of every Indian and we don't need to mention how much importance the 'Independence Day' i.e., August 15, holds for us. This is the day when India got its freedom and ever since, this day is celebrated with pride and joy. And which celebration is complete without songs? None, right?

Throughout the years, Bollywood has given us many patriotic songs and when we say 'patriotic songs', Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ae mere watan ke logon' and AR Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salam' top the list. But this Independence Day, your playlist demands the attention of the latest Bollywood songs, which are every bit patriotic and will surely leave you all proud and emotional!

1) Teri Mitti - Kesari

This track of B Praak from Kesari featuring Akshay Kumar, will surely evoke the feelings of patriotism in each and every Indian. The song depicts the emotion of a fighter who happily sacrifices everything for his nation.

2) Ae Watan - Raazi

This track from the movie Raazi is everyone's favourite. From the lyrics to music, everything about this song is just so on point!

3) Challa - Uri: The Surgical Strike

While the above two mentioned songs make you emotional, this song leaves you with goosebumps and will make you root for the Indian army like never before.

4) Vande Mataram - ABCD 2

This song doesn't only sound good but is also a delight to watch. The mind-blowing dance of Varun Dhawan and his team in the movie ABCD 2, left many moviegoers whistling and clapping, while watching the song.

5) Vande Mataram - RAW

'Ab jo hamari taraf badhe koi kadam... Itihaas se mitaa denge buniyaad unki hum.' This track of RAW featuring John Abraham is too soothing to be missed and captures the true essence of patriotism.