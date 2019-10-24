    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan Host The Best Diwali Parties - These Epic Pictures Are Proof!

      Diwali without the Bachchans' grand party feels like speaking of the Hindi film industry without mentioning Amitabh Bachchan! Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have hosted lavish Diwali parties for their industry friends and these pictures are proof that when it comes to Diwali parties, no one can beat the Bachchans!

      This picture will always be one of the best pictures from the Bachchans' Diwali bash. We love how Shah Rukh Khan is holding Jaya Bachchan whereas, Gauri Khan is seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan. The picture looks no less than a poster of Karan Johar's family drama.

      How many times have you spotted Abhishek Bachchan in a goofy mode? Rarely, right? Seen here is Abhishek Bachchan striking a pose with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan, and they look so cool!

      Continuing the legacy of the Bachchans' diwali bash, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan leave no stone unturned to be the perfect host and this picture of Sanjay Dutt and Bipasha Basu, having a great time at the Diwali party, is proof.

      The best part about the Bachchans' Diwali bash is that it's always star-studded! Who's who of B-town gets to attend the party and it's nothing but a delight for fans for see their favourite stars celebrating a festival under one roof.

      If we have already proven our point that the Bachchans host the best Diwali bash, we're ending our article on the sweetest note - an adorable picture of Aaradhya celebrating Diwali with her parents and grandparents.

      After all, a family that celebrates the festival together, stays together!

      Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 7:01 [IST]
