Pre Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Entry! Karisma Kapoor Is Abhishek's Gift To His Parents: Jaya Bachchan

    It's known to all before marrying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan was madly in love with Karisma Kapoor and the duo was pretty serious about each other. And soon after dating for a couple of years, they decided to take their relationship to next level and after their families' approval, the duo got engaged as well. A rare footage from Amitabh Bachchan's book launch is going viral on Instagram, in which Jaya Bachchan can be seen calling Karisma her would-be daughter-in-law.

    Jaya Bachchan Welcomes Karisma Into Her Family

    "I would be here or our family, the Bachchan family with the Nanda family welcome another family into our group and that's the Kapoors - Randhir and Babita Kapoor and to be my daughter-in-law Karishma Kapoor.

    Yes, She Said This!

    While flashing her bright smile, an elated Jaya Bachchan can be seen saying, "That's (Karisma Kapoor) Abhishek's gift to his parents on his father's 60th birthday."

    Did You Know How Abhishek Proposed Her?

    While speaking to the media, Karisma told, "Abhishek (Bachchan) presented me with a diamond ring and proposed to me all of a sudden. I could not say no."

    Karisma Was All Hearts For Abhishek

    She had also further added, "I feel I have found the right person in Abhishek, and I couldn't have asked for a better family than the Bachchans."

    What Went Wrong?

    Apparently, after four months of their engagement, Karisma & Abhishek parted their ways. Karisma's aunt, Neetu Kapoor, had also addressed the news of their break-up and had said "Don't ask me too much. I don''t know what went wrong. But they have split. Yes, it is very sad."

    Jaya Bachchan Had Also Mentioned About Their Split

    However, both Bachchans and Kapoors never gave a ‘proper' reason for calling off the marriage but Jaya Bachchan had once mentioned that it was solely Abhishek Bachchan's decision.

    Who Was The Reason Behind Their Split?

    Till today nobody knows why Karisma and Abhishek parted ways. But during the time of their split, rumours were rife that Karisma's mom played the spoilsport and asked for a prenuptial agreement.

    Apparently, she had asked Big B to pass on a particular portion of his wealth to his son to ensure a secure future for her daughter Karisma. Big B reportedly refused to give in to her demands and the engagement was eventually called off.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 3:12 [IST]
