When Jaya Bachchan Was Shocked To See Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Losing Out An Award To Priyanka Chopra!

Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are the most-talked about 'saas-bahu' jodi of B-town. From how they behave with each other when they're in public to what they speak about each other to media, netizens notice everything about them. So, we have brought to you a special feature related to Jaya and her bahu, Aishwarya, and this particular incident dates back to 2009. Did you know that Jaya Bachchan was shocked to learn that Aishwarya had lost an award to Priyanka Chopra?

According to a daily, during an award function, director Ashutosh Gowariker had taken a sharp dig at Priyanka and had said, "Priyanka (Chopra) I love you, but I don't know how you got the award for Best Actress when Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan) was also nominated in the same category for Jodhaa Akbar."

For the unversed, Priyanka had won an award for her brilliant job in Fashion. However, Ashutosh had felt that Aishwarya should have won the award for 'Best Actress' for Jodhaa Akbar. While expressing his disappointment overtly, Ashutosh had further added, "Jayaji (Jaya Bachchan) was just asking me the same thing." Well, just like Ashutosh Gowariker, Jaya Bachchan was shocked with Priyanka's winning too!

According to the reports, Priyanka didn't comment at that time, but she had later shared her displeasure with many of her close B-town friends.

Cut to present, Jaya Bachchan seems least interested in signing any project, whereas her bahu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She had recently dubbed in Hindi for Angelina Jolie's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, leaving everyone enchanted with her voice and promotional videos.