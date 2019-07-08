Kabir Singh Controversy: Why Sandeep Vanga’s Justification Is More Problematic Than The Movie Itself

In recent times, there has been no other movie more dissected and talked about than the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, which has invited polarised reactions from film critics and general audiences alike for its alleged glorification of toxic masculinity under the guise of portraying love that is supposedly unconditional and passionate.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed the original Arjun Reddy as well, finds himself in the eye of a storm after his attempt to justify his lead character's portrayal in a video interview to film critic Anupama Chopra of Film Companion. The interview went viral and led to protests on social media with women leading the way in coming out with horrid tales of being at the receiving end of domestic violence. More on this later.

Oddly reminiscent of the now cliched but not out of fashion line, 'Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt', the Kabir Singh director makes a feeble attempt to normalise violent behaviour, which is not only problematic but all the more significant considering the post 'Me Too' era we find ourselves in.

The director begins his rebuttal by dismissing the criticism received by Kabir Singh as not being healthy but "pseudo". Addressing the flak especially from female critics who said they felt uncomfortable with the male audience clapping when Shahid Kapoor's character slaps Kiara Advani's character in Kabir Singh, Vanga says, "When you're deeply in love, deeply connected with a woman and vice versa, there's a lot of honesty in it. And if you don't have that physical demonstration of...if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there."

Not only is Vanga unaware of what's a healthy relationship that involves respect for each other is like, with gay abandon, but also gets personal. "I feel these critics have never been in love. They haven't experienced it the right way," he declares.

He even goes as far as calling film critic Rajeev Masand 'a fat guy who reviewed my film'. "He gave 2 stars. Audience gave Rs 200 crore," he says.

The director also adds for good measure that such critics are more threatening to the film industry than piracy, all the while insisting that 'it's not personal'. During the course of the interview, he also repeatedly 'forgets' the names of the critics despite talking so much about them.

Clearly, Vanga doesn't think much of 'consent' either. When Anupama Chopra asks him if it is problematic to see men kissing women they have hardly met, he replies with an emphatic 'no'!

We further only get whataboutery when he explains that after watching films like Gang Leader, Parinda, Ram Lakhan and Tezaab in his childhood, his brother and he did not turn out to be gangsters.

Consent being free, independent and unequivocal is clearly lost on a lot of our filmmakers. Even the legendary Mani Ratnam is no exception. Remember the scene in Dil Se, where an aggressive Shahrukh Khan pulls close an unwilling Manisha Koirala into a fierce liplock? Never mind if she feels utterly disgusted with the act and we are expected to buy the same as love being 'passionate and obsessive'. But in Dil Se, at least SRK's character understands the woman who has gone through sexual abuse in her early life.

In the interview, Vanga further goes on to say that he has met many women who apparently told him they wanted a boyfriend like Kabir Singh or Arjun Reddy in their life. However, women on social media have a different tale to tell and would beg to differ. Check out some of the reactions here.