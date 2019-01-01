English
 »   »   »  Unknown Facts! Kader Khan Used To Sleep Empty Stomach; His Life Struggle Will Give You Goosebumps!

Unknown Facts! Kader Khan Used To Sleep Empty Stomach; His Life Struggle Will Give You Goosebumps!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan passed away today (January 1, 2019), due to prolonged illness in Canada. An Afghan-born Indian-Canadian actor, comedian and writer had appeared in over 300 films. His debuted in 1973 film Daag that starred Rajesh Khanna. He was a prolific screenwriter for Bollywood films in the period 1970 to 1999. He had written dialogues for 200 films. Well, everyone knows that versatile actor for his impeccable performances and amazing talents, but very few knew about his struggle.

    Kader Khan’s Brothers Died At Young Age

    Kader Khan was born in Kabul, Afghanistan. His father is from Kandahar and mother from Pishin (now Balochistan, Pakistan). He had three brothers, who died as they respectively reached the age of eight years.

    Kader Khan Lived In Mumbai Slums!

    The family migrated to India and apparently found a place to live in Mumbai slums. From prostitution to drugs to murder, the actor has seen everything in filthy slums! His parents got separated and life became hell for him and his mother in those dirty slums. His mother was then forced to marry for the second time.

    He Used To Sleep Empty Stomach

    In an interview, Kader had revealed that three days a week they used to sleep empty stomach. Due to poverty, Kader quit schooling and worked at local mill like other kids in slums. But it was his mother's advice that made him join school.

    His Mother Made Him Realise The Importance Of Education

    She had said, "If you become a daily labourer today, your Rs 3/day will remain the same forever. But remember, if you want to get rid of this poverty, you must educate yourself first." He got enrolled in school and later he graduated from Ismail Yusuf College affiliated to Mumbai University. He did post graduation in civil engineering.

    Dilip Kumar Noticed The Actor In Him!

    While he was performing in a play in the Annual Day function of the college, he was noted by actor Dilip Kumar who signed him up for his next film.

    Kader Was A Professor Before Entering Bollywood

    Before entering Bollywood, Kader Khan worked as a professor at MH Saboo Siddik College of Engineering, Mumbai. Apparently, he had a dream of opening an educative organisation where both art and religion would be discussed, but this just remained a dream!

    Mr Khan Was Wheel-chair Bound, Memory Loss & Could Barely Speak!

    In 2015, he got operated which impaired his mobility. He was wheel-chair bound. There were also reports that he suffered memory loss and could barely speak.

    Most Read: When Narender Bedi Instantly Signed Kader Khan & Manmohan Desai Gifted Him A Golden Bracelet!

    Read more about: kader khan dilip kumar
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue