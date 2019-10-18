Karan Johar Reveals Unknown Facts About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

There's A Reason Why Kajol Sports Garish Outfits

The filmmaker told Film Companion, "This is Kajol, who looks like a fruitcake. We wanted to make her look over the top and this was our version of over the top. I've seen many girls dress like this normally today, but this was considered funny in the '90s."

Did You Happen To Note These Cameos?

A scene in the film has Hiroo Johar, Karan's mum walk by whereas another has designer Manish Malhotra and choreographer Farah Khan, both best friends of Karan Johar, as college students. "The sequence begins with my mother walking down the stairs. She was in a green and blue salwar kameez. She looked like she was working for Air India for some reason on that day. If you carefully see the crowd of "students", Manish Malhotra and Farah Khan are two of the students sitting on the stairs. Manish has the strangest haircut that I've ever seen him in," added Johar.

There's One Thing That SRK Can't Do On-Screen

"I have to give you a little bit of trivia on Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan is possibly the finest actor I have ever worked with and is considered one of our leading movie stars and best actors. But ask him to laugh in a scene, he can't do it. He finds it very difficult to laugh naturally on scene. So we had many takes of just trying to make Shah Rukh laugh. It gets so exhausting that he laughs just out of exhaustion. Here he is banging the wall out of frustration because he just doesn't know how to laugh with complete conviction," said Johar.

Were There Second Thoughts About SRK Holding Rani's Hand While Consoling Kajol?

"I have to tell you, onscreen and on paper, it was just considered a scene where Shah Rukh comes and pacifies Kajol and then Rani comes in as well, and then all three of them have a kind of a group hug situation and we move on. I got some kind of a weird thought at that time - like what if he hugs Kajol and Rani wants to leave them for a moment and walk away, and he holds her hand. Now, we debated this for over two hours and we were losing light and Santosh Sivan (DoP) was losing his perspective. The big debate was - is Shah Rukh coming across as too evil? I think we overthought it because no one else gave it so much thought when the scene was finally played out. But I remember debating this for 2 hours because my father kept looking at his watch because we were paying by the hour for this location. Those were the days we were a much poorer film economy. Shooting abroad was a huge deal," Johar told FC.