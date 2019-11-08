    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      When Kareena Kapoor Khan Slammed Mallika Sherawat Over Her S*x Scenes And Her Remark On Raj Kapoor!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been one outspoken celebrity! She doesn't believe in mincing words while speaking her heart out. She says what she feels and there's no diplomacy in her statements. While continuing the tradition of 'Flashback Friday' we are here with an old interview of Kareena Kapoor, wherein the actress had slammed Mallika Sherawat over her sex scenes in Murder and her remarks on Raj Kapoor.

      Here's Why Kareena Had Criticised Murder Film

      Here's Why Kareena Had Criticised Murder Film

      In an interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf, Kareena Kapoor had talked about criticising Mallika Sherawat's Murder and had said, "That was a publicity stunt from them [the makers of Murder]. It was ridiculous. I saw the film and said it was nice. I just felt that there was too much overexposure."

      Kareena On Sex Scenes

      Kareena On Sex Scenes

      Kareena had further added, "When trade people saw Chameli, they were like, "Arre Chameli mein thoda sex missing tha [there wasn't enough sex appeal in Chameli]. They don't understand that in Pyaasa, Waheedaji [Rehman] was not doing sex scenes [either]. I am sorry, you cannot expect Raj Kapoor's granddaughter to do those kind of scenes."

      Kareena Had Slammed Mallika Too!

      Kareena Had Slammed Mallika Too!

      In the same interview, when Kareena was informed that Mallika Sherawat had said that Raj Kapoor's heroines were also exposed, she had slammed Mallika for her statement. She had said, "She doesn't realise what she is talking about.

      She made a laughing stock of herself. She is talking about a legend. Raj Kapoor always presented a woman gracefully and tastefully."

      Kareena On Being Called Arrogant

      Kareena On Being Called Arrogant

      Outspoken people are often tagged as 'arrogant'. Kareena was no different! When asked what does she think of such tag, she had said, "My self-confidence was looked upon as arrogance. That has changed. That image is passé. I know many journalists who share their work problems with me. They have become good friends. I am a normal girl."

      Cut to present, Kareena Kapoor Khan is often in headlines for strikng a perfect balance between her personal life and work front. On one side, the Veere Di Wedding actress makes sure to spend enough time with her son, Taimur Ali Khan, while on the other side, Kareena has three films lined up for the release - Good Newwzz, Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha.

      Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 22:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue