When Kareena Kapoor Khan Slammed Mallika Sherawat Over Her S*x Scenes And Her Remark On Raj Kapoor!

Here's Why Kareena Had Criticised Murder Film

In an interview with Syed Firdaus Ashraf, Kareena Kapoor had talked about criticising Mallika Sherawat's Murder and had said, "That was a publicity stunt from them [the makers of Murder]. It was ridiculous. I saw the film and said it was nice. I just felt that there was too much overexposure."

Kareena On Sex Scenes

Kareena had further added, "When trade people saw Chameli, they were like, "Arre Chameli mein thoda sex missing tha [there wasn't enough sex appeal in Chameli]. They don't understand that in Pyaasa, Waheedaji [Rehman] was not doing sex scenes [either]. I am sorry, you cannot expect Raj Kapoor's granddaughter to do those kind of scenes."

Kareena Had Slammed Mallika Too!

In the same interview, when Kareena was informed that Mallika Sherawat had said that Raj Kapoor's heroines were also exposed, she had slammed Mallika for her statement. She had said, "She doesn't realise what she is talking about.

She made a laughing stock of herself. She is talking about a legend. Raj Kapoor always presented a woman gracefully and tastefully."

Kareena On Being Called Arrogant

Outspoken people are often tagged as 'arrogant'. Kareena was no different! When asked what does she think of such tag, she had said, "My self-confidence was looked upon as arrogance. That has changed. That image is passé. I know many journalists who share their work problems with me. They have become good friends. I am a normal girl."

Cut to present, Kareena Kapoor Khan is often in headlines for strikng a perfect balance between her personal life and work front. On one side, the Veere Di Wedding actress makes sure to spend enough time with her son, Taimur Ali Khan, while on the other side, Kareena has three films lined up for the release - Good Newwzz, Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha.