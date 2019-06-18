English
    Kareena Kapoor Wanted To Date Rahul Gandhi: 'I'd Like To Know Him; It's Controversial'

    By
    |

    Yes, you read it right! There was a time when Kareena Kapoor wanted to go on a date with Rahul Gandhi. On an episode of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in 2002, Bebo was asked which celebrity would she like to date. To which, she said that she would want to know Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The beautiful actress had said, ''Shall I say this, I don't know if I should because I don't mind getting to know him, it's controversial... Rahul Gandhi.''

    I Would Like To Know Rahul Gandhi

    ‘'I'd like to know him, there's something I've been seeing his pictures in the India Today and just kind of this flipping through and saying that what would it be like to have a conversation with him."

    We'd Make An Interesting Conversation

    She further added, "And I come from a family with the lineage of films and he comes from a family with lineage of politics. So, maybe we'd make an interesting conversation."

    When She Changed Her Statement

    However, in 2009, as per CatchNews, Kareena Kapoor said in an interview that she does not want to date the Gandhi scion, "It is too old and I said it because our surnames are popular. One day I would love to host him and also want to see him as a PM but definitely, I don't want to date him."

    For The Uninitiated

    During her initial days, Kareena dated Shahid Kapoor. The actress later tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid got married to Mira Rajput.

    On the work front, Kareena has two films in her kitty, Takht and Good News. In Takht, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, while in Good News, she is workinng with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

    Read more about: kareena kapoor rahul gandhi
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 17:03 [IST]
