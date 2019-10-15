Karwa Chauth 2019: Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick: B-town Couples Who Will Celebrate It First Time

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

They are one of the most-loved couples of B-town. The duo started dating each other while shooting their first film together i.e., Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ramleela: Goliyon Ki Rasleela and got married last year in November. It would be interesting to see how the duo will celebrate Karwa Chauth and we can't wait to see their pictures.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Recently, Priyanka Chopra had said that her husband Nick Jonas is more Indian than her. After dating each other for almost a year, the duo got hitched last year in December. For the first time, Priyanka Chopra will celebrate Karwa Chauth with Nick and we can't stop imagining them in traditional outfits.

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath

Comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma, who made his debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, walked the aisle with Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. Just like Deepika-Ranveer and Priyanka-Nick, Kapil and Ginni will also celebrate Karwa Chauth for the first time and we wish all the happiness to this lovely couple.

Pooja Batra-Nawab Shah

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah are also one of the newlyweds of B-town. After dating each other for about five months, the couple got hitched in an Arya Samaj-style wedding in Delhi in July this year.

Keep watching this space for more updates on Bollywood news and gupshup!