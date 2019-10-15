Karwa Chauth 2019: These Bollywood Songs Perfectly Capture Your Love For Your Better Half!

When it comes to celebration of festivals on the big screen, it always turns out to be a memorable fare! Just like Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chauturthi, the festival of Karwa Chauth too has been portrayed beautifully in our Hindi films.

Karwa is another word for 'pot' (a small earthen pot of water) and chauth means 'fourth' in Hindi (a reference to the fact that the festival falls on the fourth day of the dark-fortnight, or Krishna paksh, of the month of Kartik).

Karwa Chauth mainly celebrated in North India, is a one-day festival where married women fast for their husband's long and prosperous life and break the fast only after seeing the moon with their better halves. These days, even married men too observe a fast.

This year, Karwa Chauth falls on Thursday, October 17, 2019. To make this day even more special, we bring you a playlist of songs which aptly capture the essence of this tradition. Are you ready for it?

1. Chand Chupa Badal Mein (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

The soothing number with vocals by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, has Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan romancing under the moon-lit sky and we must say, it fills your heart with love. The lines, 'Aaya re aaya chanda ab har khwayish puri hogi, Chandani raat mein har sajani apne sajana ko dekhe gi' perfectly descibes the festive mood.

2. Ghar Aaja Pardesi (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

When it comes to Karwa Chauth, this beautiful Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's song from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is the first song which comes to your mind. This iconic song has them fasting for each other, even though Kajol is betrothed to someone else.

3. Bole Chudiyan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

One of the most lavishly songs set against the backdrop of Karwa Chauhan, this track featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan makes us go 'le jaa le jaa' all the way; all thanks to Farah Khan's top-notch choreography.

4. Chand Aur Piya (Aashik Aawara)

This song from the film 'Aashik Aawara' has Mamta Kulkarni all decked up, waiting for her lover (Saif Ali Khan) to arrive home so that they can celebrate the festival together.

5. Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla (Zakhm)

This lyrics of this melodious number in Alka Yagnik's voice from 'Zakhm' captures a woman's wait for her husband and the moon to arrive.