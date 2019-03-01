Katrina Kaif Is In A Position To Kick John Abraham Out Of A Film: Salman Khan On Their Affair Rumour
Salman Khan is one actor who does not mince his words. When his then girlfriend Katrina Kaif was shooting for New York with John Abraham, there were many rumours about their alleged closeness. In one of the interviews, Salman was asked about it, to which the superstar had said that he was the one who suggested Katrina to do a film with John as she was not too fond of him. Read what he said in a throwback interview to Mid-Day.
I Don't Like John Abraham Too Much
When asked, ''Do media reports about closeness between John Abraham and Katrina bother you?'' Salman said, ''I had asked her to do the film. I don't like him too much. But I asked Katrina not to be influenced by my thinking.''
Katrina Is In A Position To Kick Him Out
''He had apparently removed her from a film a long time ago. She was not very comfortable. Right now she is in a position to kick him out. But I told her it is the director's film, she should do it.''
On Heroines Exposing On-screen
''People say I keep on saying 'Don't expose, don't expose'. There's a theory behind this. The audience doesn't want to see you like that.''
Audience Want To Marry You
‘'They want you as girlfriend, or want to marry you. They don't want to share you with others.''
On Being Possessive
''That's also there. But frankly, exposure doesn't work in this industry. That's why I say, 'Upar se thoda sa upar, neeche se thoda sa neeche.' About clothes, that is.''
I Don't Think They Should Expose
''When the girls come in, the producer or director says, 'iska kapda chhota karo, aur chhota karo.' Then they become established heroines and refuse to bare. And when they are on their way out, they find the younger lot baring, and go back to it. I don't think they should do it.''
I Would Like To Get Married At Some Point
''Of course. My parents' marriage has worked beautifully. I would like to get married at some point. Unless something is confirmed, I can't say anything.''
If Marriage Means Signing A Paper Then I Have Not Done That
‘'If signing a paper means you have married, then sorry I have not done that. And if signing a divorce paper means you are divorced, sorry I have not done that either.''
Most Read: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Get Cozy In Jonas' Brothers' New Single 'Suckers', Watch Video!