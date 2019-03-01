Katrina Kaif Is In A Position To Kick John Abraham Out Of A Film: Salman Khan On Their Affair Rumour

I Don't Like John Abraham Too Much

When asked, ''Do media reports about closeness between John Abraham and Katrina bother you?'' Salman said, ''I had asked her to do the film. I don't like him too much. But I asked Katrina not to be influenced by my thinking.''

Katrina Is In A Position To Kick Him Out

''He had apparently removed her from a film a long time ago. She was not very comfortable. Right now she is in a position to kick him out. But I told her it is the director's film, she should do it.''

On Heroines Exposing On-screen

''People say I keep on saying 'Don't expose, don't expose'. There's a theory behind this. The audience doesn't want to see you like that.''

Audience Want To Marry You

‘'They want you as girlfriend, or want to marry you. They don't want to share you with others.''

On Being Possessive

''That's also there. But frankly, exposure doesn't work in this industry. That's why I say, 'Upar se thoda sa upar, neeche se thoda sa neeche.' About clothes, that is.''

I Don't Think They Should Expose

''When the girls come in, the producer or director says, 'iska kapda chhota karo, aur chhota karo.' Then they become established heroines and refuse to bare. And when they are on their way out, they find the younger lot baring, and go back to it. I don't think they should do it.''

I Would Like To Get Married At Some Point

''Of course. My parents' marriage has worked beautifully. I would like to get married at some point. Unless something is confirmed, I can't say anything.''

If Marriage Means Signing A Paper Then I Have Not Done That

‘'If signing a paper means you have married, then sorry I have not done that. And if signing a divorce paper means you are divorced, sorry I have not done that either.''