Katrina Kaif: If Your Man Leaves You For Another Woman, It Doesn't Mean It's Your Fault

Katrina Answers An Interesting Question

In the film, Katrina looses her man, Salman Khan to Sushmita Sen. When the interviewer asked Katrina, what would she do if she faces the same situation in real life too, the actress said, "In my opinion, a woman's sense of self-worth should come from within herself and not her man."

She Further Added..

"If your man leaves you for another woman, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's your fault. If it doesn't happen, perhaps, it's never meant to be."

Katrina On Choosing Love Over Lust

When asked what would she choose between love or lust, she mentioned that she's hopelessly romantic and for her, it's always about pure love and it can never be lust!

She had said, "I still believe in the concept of a knight in shining armour and stuff that fairy tales are made of. So, it would have to be love, not lust."

Katrina On Getting Compliments From Lots Of Men

It's known to all that Katrina has become a sensation, when she entered Bollywood and with her stunning looks, she had left everyone drooling!

When asked about getting so much attention as well compliments, she had said, "Yes, people say nice things on and off. But I certainly don't get men complimenting me all the time."

Cut To Present..

While Katrina's love life has taken a back seat, she's doing extremely well in her career. She was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat and the film performed exceptionally well at the box office. Katrina was also praised for her acting chops in the film by critics.