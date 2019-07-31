Kiara Advani Birthday Special: A Sneak-Peek Into The Journey Of The 'Kabir Singh' Actor!

Beauty With Brains

After completing her schooling from The Cathedral and John Connon School, Kiara pursued a Mass Communications degree from Jai Hind College and also did acting courses before foraying into films.

How Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' Changed Her Life

The actor revealed in an interview, "From the time I remember, I wanted to be an actress. I was Miss Wanting Attention all the time. If my mother was taking pictures, I never wanted her to take the camera off me ever. When I look at my videos from when I was even just two, I would be playing ballerina."

She further revealed, "It sounds clichéd, but my father watched '3 Idiots' and decided that he would let his kids do whatever they were passionate about." And that's how Kiara's Bollywood dreams came true.

Kiara's First Big Break

"I did short courses of acting with Anupam Kher and Roshan Taneja and started meeting the right people through my mom. I gave a few auditions and was getting restless when I got a call from Anuradha Patel (my second nani's daughter) asking me to send my pictures to one of her friends, Kabir Sadanand, who was making a film with newcomers. I auditioned and bagged my first role in Fugly," the actor recalled in a TOI interview.

What's In The Name?

Not many people know that Kiara's real name is Aaliya Advani. Speaking about it, the actor revealed, "Aaliya is my first name. Salman Khan suggested me to change it because of Alia Bhatt because there can't be two actresses with the same name in Bollywood. He suggested the change, but ‘Kiara' is the name that I chose. Now even my parents have started to call me Kiara."

Kiara's Gotta Thank Priyanka Chopra For This Reason

"When I entered the industry, Alia Bhatt was already an established superstar. So, I decided to change my name from Alia to Kiara Advani which was inspired by Priyanka Chopra's character from the film, Anjaana Anjaani."

"Right from her accent to her style, everything inspired me to use that name. I would love to use the same name for my daughter in the future but I then thought that it was best to use the name, ‘Kiara' for myself and establish the same in the industry," she further confessed.