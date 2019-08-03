Kishore Kumar's 90th Birth Anniversary: His 10 Best Songs Which Hold A Special Place In Our Hearts!

One of the greatest singers of Indian cinema and a man with multiple talents, there's hardly anyone out there who can match up to the genius of Kishore Kumar! A singer, screenwriter, actor, composer, director and producer, he was a man with a 'Midas' touch.

Born in a Bengali Brahmin family, on 4th August 1929, his real name was Abhhas Kumar Ganguly. He was the youngest of four siblings, the other three being Ashok Kumar, Sati Devi and Anoop. When he began his filmy career, he changed his name to Kishore Kumar. He landed his first singing break with Marne Ki Duayen Kyon Mangu' for Ziddi and the Indian cinema got a 'legend'!

On his 90th birthday anniversary today we bring you 10 of his best songs which are a must-have in your playlist. Are you ready for the musical journey?

1. Mere Sapno Ki Rani (Aradhana)

A handsome Rajesh Khanna in a jeep, trying to impress Sharmila Tagore sitting in a Darjeeling toy train! Kishore Kumar's magical voice made this song an iconic classic!

2. Khaike Paan Banraswala (Don)

If you thought Kishore da's songs were about love, longing and pain then, this fun and spunky number proves you wrong.

3. Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi)

Think about the rains and this is one of the songs which immediately pops into your mind.

4. Chingari Koi Badke (Amar Prem)

Touted to be one of Kishore Kumar's greatest songs, listen to this song in silence and feel the pierce in your heart.

5. Yeh Shaam Mastaani (Kati Patang)

Kishore Kumar's voice coupled with Rajesh Khanna's charishma. A winning combo, indeed!

6. Roop Tera Mastana (Aradhna)

Minus any skin show, this track perfectly captured the lust and desire lingering in the air. And yes, Kishore da's voice is pure seduction.

7. Kuch Toh Log Kahenge (Amar Prem)

One of my favourite Kishore Kumar number, this feel-good song immediately peps you up whenever you feel low.

8. Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi (Aandhi)

It won't be wrong to say that there was a strange pull in Kishore da's song which made sure you were always all ears for it.

9. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (Blackmail)

This track from 'Blackmail' is all about love in the air.

10. Bachna Ae Haseeno (Karz)

Time to hit the dance floor and Kishore da and Rishi Kapoor shows us off to slay it completely!