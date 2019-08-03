English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kishore Kumar's 90th Birth Anniversary: His 10 Best Songs Which Hold A Special Place In Our Hearts!

    By
    |

    One of the greatest singers of Indian cinema and a man with multiple talents, there's hardly anyone out there who can match up to the genius of Kishore Kumar! A singer, screenwriter, actor, composer, director and producer, he was a man with a 'Midas' touch.

    kishore

    Born in a Bengali Brahmin family, on 4th August 1929, his real name was Abhhas Kumar Ganguly. He was the youngest of four siblings, the other three being Ashok Kumar, Sati Devi and Anoop. When he began his filmy career, he changed his name to Kishore Kumar. He landed his first singing break with Marne Ki Duayen Kyon Mangu' for Ziddi and the Indian cinema got a 'legend'!

    On his 90th birthday anniversary today we bring you 10 of his best songs which are a must-have in your playlist. Are you ready for the musical journey?

    1. Mere Sapno Ki Rani (Aradhana)

    A handsome Rajesh Khanna in a jeep, trying to impress Sharmila Tagore sitting in a Darjeeling toy train! Kishore Kumar's magical voice made this song an iconic classic!

    2. Khaike Paan Banraswala (Don)

    If you thought Kishore da's songs were about love, longing and pain then, this fun and spunky number proves you wrong.

    3. Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi)

    Think about the rains and this is one of the songs which immediately pops into your mind.

    4. Chingari Koi Badke (Amar Prem)

    Touted to be one of Kishore Kumar's greatest songs, listen to this song in silence and feel the pierce in your heart.

    5. Yeh Shaam Mastaani (Kati Patang)

    Kishore Kumar's voice coupled with Rajesh Khanna's charishma. A winning combo, indeed!

    6. Roop Tera Mastana (Aradhna)

    Minus any skin show, this track perfectly captured the lust and desire lingering in the air. And yes, Kishore da's voice is pure seduction.

    7. Kuch Toh Log Kahenge (Amar Prem)

    One of my favourite Kishore Kumar number, this feel-good song immediately peps you up whenever you feel low.

    8. Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi (Aandhi)

    It won't be wrong to say that there was a strange pull in Kishore da's song which made sure you were always all ears for it.

    9. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (Blackmail)

    This track from 'Blackmail' is all about love in the air.

    10. Bachna Ae Haseeno (Karz)

    Time to hit the dance floor and Kishore da and Rishi Kapoor shows us off to slay it completely!

    More KISHORE KUMAR News

    Read more about: kishore kumar
    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue