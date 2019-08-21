Laxmmi Bomb: Kiara Advani Shares Picture With Akshay Kumar From A Jetty Ride

While Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani are busy with the shooting of 'Laxmmi Bomb', the latter took to Instagram and shared a picture of them from a jetty ride in Mumbai. In the photo, both actors can be seen wearing black outfits and it goes without saying that they look fabulous.

Earlier, director Raghava Lawrence had stepped down from the movie, citing that he was disrespected. The actor-director took to Twitter and announced that he would be stepping down as director for Laxmmi Bomb as he could not let his respect be compromised. He stated that the first look poster of the movie was released without his knowledge and that he would meet Akshay Kumar to handover the script.

However, when Akshay Kumar intervened in the issue, things were fine all over again and Raghava Lawrence retook the project stating that he was happy to be back. In the post, he also mentioned producer Shabinaa Khan and actor Akshay Kumar, thanking them for "sorting all issues" and "giving him respect."

Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb will mark the director's debut in Hindi films. While the first look poster was released, it was also announced that the film will hit the big screens on June 5, 2020. Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of megahit Tamil movie, Kanchana, which was part of the Muni series. The Tamil version of the film had Lawrence in the lead role.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' proved to be a blockbuster and Kiara Advani's screen presence in the superhit movie 'Kabir Singh' was widely appreciated. Mission Mangal, which had a huge star cast like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari, was based on India's space mission to Mars.