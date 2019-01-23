So Funny! Man Photoshops Himself In Every Bollywood Celebrity's Picture & It's Way Too Hilarious
As funny as it might sound, an Instagram handle with the name 'Unseen Friend' is taking the perils of Photoshop to the next level with a man photoshopping himself in every Bollywood celebrity's picture and most of them look so funny and hilarious. We've heard people in Hollywood doing the same but this has to be the first time in India. From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan, no one is spared from his photoshopping skills. View them all below...
Salman Khan
Tiger Zinda Hai but Unseen Friend bhi zinda hai in all the Bollywood celebrity's pictures.
Girls With Their BFF
It looks like Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor have a new BFF in town and it's none other than Unseen Friend.
The Girls With Their BAE
Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor can never step out without their #bae Unseen Friend.
Suhana Khan & Ananya Pandey
Even Suhana Khan and Ananya Pandey seem to be confused as to how on earth did this guy come into their car.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
When there's Pyaar and Mohabbat all around, it's about time for Ishq to join in.
Priyanka Chopra
The precision of the photoshop is amazing! It looks as real as it gets, folks!
Priyanka Chopra Again!
Unseen Friend has a fixation sleeping on Priyanka Chopra's lap! Well, who wouldn't?
Madhavan
Hey Madhavan!! What's happening here!!
Being Single
While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hitched and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged, our poor Unseen Friend is single and sad.
xXx Sequel
Well well, kudos to the auto driver for dropping Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel for the promotions of xXx sequel.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Unseen Friend has ohh la la moments with Jacqueline Fernandez.
Virat & Anushka
When couples pose for a picture, all single men out there do is just eat and spend time chilling!
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Swiss Honeymoon
When the Internet went 'awww' over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's honeymoon picture, Unseen Friend had to certainly join in and make himself a part of the picture.
Anushka Sharma's Pari
If Anushka Sharma's Pari wasn't scary enough, this picture is even scarier.
Saif & Kareena
Unseen Friend is now the new Taimur in town!
Hrithik Roshan
We guess Unseen Friend is calling Hrithik Roshan to sit inside the car and go away from the paparazzi as soon as possible.
Shopping done for the Biggest Wedding of the Year. 🎉 Heading to Italy tomorrow with my loves. 🛫 #HumareYaarKiShaadiHai #KhubMazeKarenge #ButHumLadkiWaleHaiYaLadkeWale? #Ranlia #DeepVeer #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor #RanveerSingh #DeepVeerWedding #Bollywood #DeepikaPadukone #RanDeep
When it's weekend but you still have to work. 😕 #shootLife #WorkFromHome #Bollywood #DeepikaPadukone #DeepVeer #BhabhiDevar #CrimePatrolDekhiye #SatarkRaheRanveer
@sushantsinghrajput Will you please pose somewhere else?? Let me sleep ya... Kahi bhi shuru hojata hai yaar ye 😡 . . #selfmuser #MSDhoniWalaActor
Met Elli in the Elevator today. 👼 I was shy at first but did epic shit later which I'll be posting in my story highlights. #Liftie #Elfie
Teasing Faizal ki Amma with my Family Pack. #BholiKitniBholi? #abFaizalMeriKehkeLega
