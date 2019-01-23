English
    So Funny! Man Photoshops Himself In Every Bollywood Celebrity's Picture & It's Way Too Hilarious

    As funny as it might sound, an Instagram handle with the name 'Unseen Friend' is taking the perils of Photoshop to the next level with a man photoshopping himself in every Bollywood celebrity's picture and most of them look so funny and hilarious. We've heard people in Hollywood doing the same but this has to be the first time in India. From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan, no one is spared from his photoshopping skills. View them all below...

    Salman Khan

    Tiger Zinda Hai but Unseen Friend bhi zinda hai in all the Bollywood celebrity's pictures.

    Girls With Their BFF

    It looks like Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor have a new BFF in town and it's none other than Unseen Friend.

    The Girls With Their BAE

    Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor can never step out without their #bae Unseen Friend.

    Suhana Khan & Ananya Pandey

    Even Suhana Khan and Ananya Pandey seem to be confused as to how on earth did this guy come into their car.

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

    When there's Pyaar and Mohabbat all around, it's about time for Ishq to join in.

    Priyanka Chopra

    The precision of the photoshop is amazing! It looks as real as it gets, folks!

    Priyanka Chopra Again!

    Unseen Friend has a fixation sleeping on Priyanka Chopra's lap! Well, who wouldn't?

    Madhavan

    Hey Madhavan!! What's happening here!!

    Being Single

    While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hitched and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged, our poor Unseen Friend is single and sad.

    xXx Sequel

    Well well, kudos to the auto driver for dropping Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel for the promotions of xXx sequel.

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Unseen Friend has ohh la la moments with Jacqueline Fernandez.

    Virat & Anushka

    When couples pose for a picture, all single men out there do is just eat and spend time chilling!

    Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Swiss Honeymoon

    When the Internet went 'awww' over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's honeymoon picture, Unseen Friend had to certainly join in and make himself a part of the picture.

    Anushka Sharma's Pari

    If Anushka Sharma's Pari wasn't scary enough, this picture is even scarier.

    Saif & Kareena

    Unseen Friend is now the new Taimur in town!

    Hrithik Roshan

    We guess Unseen Friend is calling Hrithik Roshan to sit inside the car and go away from the paparazzi as soon as possible.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
