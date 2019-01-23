So Funny! Man Photoshops Himself In Every Bollywood Celebrity's Picture & It's Way Too Hilarious

Salman Khan

Tiger Zinda Hai but Unseen Friend bhi zinda hai in all the Bollywood celebrity's pictures.

Girls With Their BFF

It looks like Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor have a new BFF in town and it's none other than Unseen Friend.

The Girls With Their BAE

Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor can never step out without their #bae Unseen Friend.

Suhana Khan & Ananya Pandey

Even Suhana Khan and Ananya Pandey seem to be confused as to how on earth did this guy come into their car.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

When there's Pyaar and Mohabbat all around, it's about time for Ishq to join in.

Priyanka Chopra

The precision of the photoshop is amazing! It looks as real as it gets, folks!

Priyanka Chopra Again!

Unseen Friend has a fixation sleeping on Priyanka Chopra's lap! Well, who wouldn't?

Madhavan

Hey Madhavan!! What's happening here!!

Being Single

While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hitched and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are engaged, our poor Unseen Friend is single and sad.

xXx Sequel

Well well, kudos to the auto driver for dropping Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel for the promotions of xXx sequel.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Unseen Friend has ohh la la moments with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Virat & Anushka

When couples pose for a picture, all single men out there do is just eat and spend time chilling!

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Swiss Honeymoon

When the Internet went 'awww' over Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's honeymoon picture, Unseen Friend had to certainly join in and make himself a part of the picture.

Anushka Sharma's Pari

If Anushka Sharma's Pari wasn't scary enough, this picture is even scarier.

Saif & Kareena

Unseen Friend is now the new Taimur in town!

Hrithik Roshan

We guess Unseen Friend is calling Hrithik Roshan to sit inside the car and go away from the paparazzi as soon as possible.