Mohammed Rafi's 39th Death Anniversary: A Tribute To The Legendary Singer With 5 Of His Best Songs!
There's hardly anyone out there who doesn't have a Mohammed Rafi song for their mood. Be it expressing happiness, pain, angst or love, the legendary playback singer perfectly knew how to tug our heartstrings.
Touted to be one of the greatest and most influential singers in the Indian sub-continent, he worked with some of the biggest music directors in the film industry including SD Burman, Naushad, OP Nayyar, Shankar-Jaikishen and others.
A recipient of six Filmfare Awards and a National Award, Rafi was honoured with the 'Padma Shri' by the Indian Government in 1967. The film industry lost a gem when he passed away after a heart attack at the age of 55 on July 31, 1980.
On Mohammed Rafi's 39th death anniversary today, we bring you five of his best songs that still hold a special place in our hearts.
Kya Hua Tera Vaada (Hum Kissi Se Kam Nahi)
This iconic song earned Rafi a 'National Award' in 1977. Years have passed by but the charm of this track is still intact.
Gulabi Aankhen (The Train)
Rajesh Khanna serenading Nanda with the vocals of Rafi's enigmatic voice! This song is all things love.
Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho (Haste Zankhm)
Mohammed Rafi's haunting voice in this heart-melting song leaves you completely mesmerised.
Badan Pe Sitare (Prince)
Not just expressing love and pain, the legendary singer even knew how to make us want to hit the dance floor and this song is the proof!
Dard-e-dil (Karz)
Want to express your feelings to your love interest? Take a leaf from this iconic Rafi song!