Mohammed Rafi's 39th Death Anniversary: A Tribute To The Legendary Singer With 5 Of His Best Songs!

There's hardly anyone out there who doesn't have a Mohammed Rafi song for their mood. Be it expressing happiness, pain, angst or love, the legendary playback singer perfectly knew how to tug our heartstrings.

Touted to be one of the greatest and most influential singers in the Indian sub-continent, he worked with some of the biggest music directors in the film industry including SD Burman, Naushad, OP Nayyar, Shankar-Jaikishen and others.

A recipient of six Filmfare Awards and a National Award, Rafi was honoured with the 'Padma Shri' by the Indian Government in 1967. The film industry lost a gem when he passed away after a heart attack at the age of 55 on July 31, 1980.

On Mohammed Rafi's 39th death anniversary today, we bring you five of his best songs that still hold a special place in our hearts.