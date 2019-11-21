Most Trolled Movies Of 2019: Student Of The Year 2 Tops The List

Why Student Of The Year 2?

As if Student of the Year was not enough, Karan Johar decided to launch one more star-kid in this sequel to SOTY and the minute, its trailer was shared on YouTube, the movie received backlash for many things including poor acting and storyline!

Kalank

Karan Johar's yet another film from his production house, Kalank, also met with the same fate and ended up being one of the most trolled movies of 2019. In fact, many netizens claimed on Twitter that they couldn't watch the entire movie and exited theatres even before the interval!

Saaho

We wouldn't be wrong if we say that Saaho was the most anticipated movie of the year. However, all the expectation faded into oblivion when the film arrived in theatres. The flick was welcomed with negative reviews and hilarious memes. Even critics thrashed Prabhas, and Saaho director Sujeeth for putting so much money and time into making Saaho, which hardly had any wow factor except for a few action sequences.

Housefull 4

How would the list of 'Most trolled movies of 2019' look good without the mention of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4? Even though the film went ahead to mint money at the box office, it was trolled mercilessly by netizens and critics during its release!

Kabir Singh

Unlike all the above-mentioned films, Kabir Singh didn't get trolled for bad performance or direction but owing to a few scenes that stirred controversy. From Kabir (Shahid Kapoor) slapping Preeti (Kiara Advani) to the lead protagonists' obnoxious behavior towards everyone, the film got trolled by many sections of movie-goers and the Padmaavat actor found himself at the receiving end of wrath!

