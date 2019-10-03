Navratri 2019 Song Of The Day: Kamariya From Mitron Adds More Fun To Your Dandiya Nights!

Admit it or not, but most of us have grown up dancing to the popular folk song, 'Bhamariya-e-laal bhamariya' every Navratri. But what happens when you tweak the lyrics a bit and add more funky beats to it? You get 'Kamariya' from Jackky Bhagnani-Kritika Kamra's 'Mitron'.

The peppy dance number has vocals by Darshan Raval and is composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George. We bet you won't get enough of the hook-step performed by the lead pair, Jackky and Kritika; all thanks to Mudassar Khan's choreography.

Shot in Sidhpur in Gujarat in just one day, 'Kamariya' is a perfect blend of traditional Gujarati folk music with a contemporary hip-hop feel to it. The song suddenly breaks into a catchy rap, where Jackky Bhagnani is trying to woo Kritika Kamra.

Darshan Raval recently mentioned in an interview with Spotboye, "Kamariya continues to be loved by the people, and I still remember Jackky being gung-ho about this number from day 1."

Watch the song here.

Speaking about the song, Jackky revealed in an interview, "I met Darshan at DJ Chetas's house. Lyricist Kumaar was also there. I was just happy to be a part of the process. Neither I am a singer nor am I a musician. But, I am a dancer and I love music. Though the scratch of the song was not liked by most people who heard it, I was very confident about the song and believed that it can become huge if we make it the right way. I went back to office and told everyone we will not be using this song but secretly, I asked the team to work on it. I knew when the final track gets ready, everybody will like it.

'Kamariya' has already grossed more than 310 million views.

