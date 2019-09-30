Navratri 2019 Special Song Of The Day – Shahrukh Khan’s 'Udi Udi Jaaye' Needs Your Attention

Navratri is here and this time, we have decided that all nine days of the festival, we would come up with a song for the Garba/Dandiya enthusiasts. As we all know, Dandiya nights and Bollywood songs go hand in hand and our first pick was 'Odhani' song from Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy's film, Made In China. Can you guess what we have picked for the second day? Well it's none other than the super-hit song, 'Udi Udi Jaye' from Shahrukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer Raees.

Be it the lyrics or the beats of the song, everything fits perfectly and would compel the Garba/Dandiya enthusiasts to shake their legs and enjoy the festive night to the fullest. Check out the song here and pick up a few steps of Mahira and SRK if needed and set the dance floor on fire.

Composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi & Karsan Sagathia, song 'Udi Udi Jaye' was an instant hit among the music lovers and has the perfect desi vibe. For the unversed the song has already crossed 150 million views on You Tube.

Keep watching this space for more filmy updates on Navratri.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Strikes A Pose With Daughter Aaradhya And Senorita Fame Camila Cabello