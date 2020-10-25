Navratri 2020 Song Of The Day: Nagada Sang Dhol Baje From Ram-Leela Drops Major Garba Goals!

Right from its first beat, Deepika Padukone's 'Nagada Sang Dhol Baje' song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela leaves you completely mesmerised. The maverick filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali weaves a perfect garba number with vibrant sets and top-notch choreography.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, Siddharth-Garima's catchy lyrics and the filmmaker's Gujarati folk music, the song leaves you completely in awe. Watching Deepika performing Gujarati traditional garba dance in a red lehenga choli, is a complete visual spectacle.

The peppy garba song begins with a teary-eyed Deepika lighting up diyas and performing garba in a vengeance.

Watch the song here.

Reportedly, the actress braved tremendous pain while shooting this song. Before beginning the shoot, she was suffering from excruciating backache. However, Deepika stuck to the routine and shot for the track on the allotted schedule, sporting medical braces to relax her movements.

A Mid-Day report had quoted an insider as saying, "We were working on a tight schedule for shooting the track titled Nagada. Deepika was required to perform some complicated garba steps. When she complained about her backache, unit members became anxious about her well-being. Finally, she opted for a medical brace to soothe the tensed muscles in her back."

We must say that the hard work paid off for Deepika as the track is touted to be one of the most popular garba songs and is a must-have on every playlist for dandiya nights.

