Navratri 2020 Song Of The Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s Udi Udi Jaaye From Raees Needs Your Attention

Navratri is here and this time, we have decided that for all nine days of the festival, we would come up with a song for the Garba/Dandiya enthusiasts. As we all know, Dandiya nights and Bollywood songs go hand in hand and our first pick was 'Odhani' from Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy's film, Made In China. Can you guess what we have picked for the second day of Navratri 2020? Well, it's none other than the superhit song, 'Udi Udi Jaye' from the Shahrukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer Raees (2017).

Be it the lyrics or the beats of the song, everything fits perfectly and would compel the Garba/Dandiya enthusiasts to shake their legs and enjoy the festive night to the fullest. Check out the song here and pick up a few steps of Mahira and SRK's if needed and set the dance floor on fire.

Composed by Ram Sampath and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia, 'Udi Udi Jaye' was an instant hit with music lovers and has the perfect desi vibe. For the unversed, the song has already crossed 150 million views on YouTube.

Keep watching this space for more filmy updates on Navratri.

