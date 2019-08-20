Neil Nitin Mukesh Was Nervous To Face The Camera Because Of Prabhas!

After playing an antagonist in Wazir and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is back playing a negative role once again in Prabhas starrer Saaho. When asked what made him say 'yes' to this project, here's what the actor told Deccan Chronicle..

"A film needs a protagonist just like an antagonist; the significance of both these characters is in equal proportions. When I realised that a film can ride entirely on the shoulders of a hero, and every hero needs a villain to look good on-screen, that's when I decided on playing characters that had layers and intensity."

"If it doesn't give me an adrenaline thrill or makes me want to question my acting prowess, I wouldn't do it just for adding another film in my kitty," added Neil.

The actor also spoke about his co-star, Prabhas and said he's actually a darling. Neil said that Prabhas is one of the loveliest people he has ever met and his excitement of meeting Prabhas just multiplied manifold because he was so approachable.

Speaking of shooting with Prabhas, Neil said, "There was always this nervousness going on a set and facing the camera with Prabhas, post-Baahubali. How would his approach be to his co-stars, etc."

But Neil asserted that the Baahubali actor is every bit simple and humble with no tantrums. "I truly love him," concluded Neil.

