 »   »   »  Nostalgia! Kader Khan Used To Bunk Mosque Prayers & Sit At Graveyard!

What Kader Said When His Mother Asked About Prayers?

Way back in 2012, the veteran actor was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Whenever my mother used to ask me about my prayers, I used to confidently reply positively. But every time I lied, she used to scold me."

The Actor Lied To His Mother

"One day, when I asked her how she came to know that I lied, she showed me my dirty feet and said that "You feet are dirty. That means you didn't go to mosque at all." It's mandatory for every Muslim to do ‘vazoo' at the mosque, which involves proper cleansing of the body.

Kader Used To Sit In Graveyard & Mimic!

When asked what he used to do during that time (bunking mosque prayers) he had revealed, "Strange it may sound, but the fact is that, I used to bunk prayers and sit at the nearby graveyard and mimic everybody whom I had met the whole day! What I was unaware was that there used to be people who used to regularly watch me ‘perform' there!"

The Actor Said…

"One night, when I was all alone in the graveyard and was lost in my own world of mimicking people, an old man held a torchlight on me and asked me what I was upto. When I said that these were ‘frustrations' that I take it out through my mimicry acts, he immediately asked me, "Will you act in my drama?" And that was the first time ever I had heard the term ‘drama' in my whole life! And the next I knew was that I was at his house practicing for my ‘debut' stage performance."

Audience Picked Him Like The Way They Hold A Ganpati

The actor revealed that he was nervous initially as he entered the stage. He added, "But the very moment the play ended, the audience came rushing and picked me like the way they hold a Ganpati. And as a token of appreciation for my performance, a man from the audience came out of nowhere and handed over a crispy Rs.100 note to me and said, ‘Please take care of this note. This will get converted into a lakh of rupees one day'."