On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday, Here Are 5 Rare Photos Of The Timeless Beauty
As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 46 today, here are five rare pictures which prove that the 'Guru' actor is a timeless beauty. We also have some interesting facts about the former Miss World.
First Indian Female Actor in Cannes Jury
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the first Indian female actor to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival when she joined the jury in 2003.
Her Career
Aishwarya initially had ambitions to have a career in medicine. However, she dropped the idea and got enrolled at Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture in order to peruse education in Architecture. She quit studies later to get into modelling.
Aishwarya Tulips'
Did you know that there are tulips named after the former Miss World at the Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands?
The Pepsi Commercial
The famous commercial for Pepsi, which had Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan was shot in one night during the Mumbai riots.
Happy Birthday, Beauty Queen
On her special day, we wish her the best. Just like you all, we too, can't wait to see the actor on the big screen.