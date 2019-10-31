On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday, Here Are 5 Rare Photos Of The Timeless Beauty

First Indian Female Actor in Cannes Jury

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the first Indian female actor to be a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival when she joined the jury in 2003.

Her Career

Aishwarya initially had ambitions to have a career in medicine. However, she dropped the idea and got enrolled at Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture in order to peruse education in Architecture. She quit studies later to get into modelling.

Aishwarya Tulips'

Did you know that there are tulips named after the former Miss World at the Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands?

The Pepsi Commercial

The famous commercial for Pepsi, which had Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan was shot in one night during the Mumbai riots.

Happy Birthday, Beauty Queen

On her special day, we wish her the best. Just like you all, we too, can't wait to see the actor on the big screen.