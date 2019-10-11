On Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday, Bollywood Celebrities Recount Moments With Big B

The angry young man is turning 77 today while he continues to collaborate with the brightest minds of Bollywood till date. Here is a compilation by IANS, of Bollywood celebrities recounting their experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan.

Sujoy Ghosh, one of the brilliant filmmakers of thrillers in the new age, directed the veteran actor in Badla. About the quality Amitabh brings to a project with his acting skills, Sujoy said, "I can't quantify it." He added, "Whatever he does is always beyond the level. I am no one to talk about him. He is The Legend. He taught me a lot, especially the fact that it is important to become a good person before being a good director."

Actor Manav Kaul worked with Bachchan in Wazir. He recollected the first time they interacted. Kaul said he had met Amitabh for the first time in Glasgow, where they had a small talk. The actor stated, "We started chatting because there was no one else in the room, and all along you have to remind yourself he is real! I mean, he is huge, humongous but it was a sheer pleasure to discover how humble and down-to-earth he is and how accessible he is."

Ayushmann Khurrana will be sharing screen space with Amitabh in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. Shoojit had earlier worked with Big B in Piku, which won the veteran, a National Award. Ayushmann said that working on a project with Big B and Shoojit was like being part of a "dream team".

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been in Bollywood for over five decades, has played iconic roles in classics such as Ramesh Sippy's Sholay, Manmohan Desai's Amar Akbar Anthony and Coolie, Yash Chopra's Silsila and Deewar, and Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer, Sharaabi and Namak Halaal.

When it comes to his work with new-age directors, his most iconic roles include Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar, Shoojit Sircar's Piku, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black besides Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Big B currently has four more films lined up - Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.