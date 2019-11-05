    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      On Nandita Das's Birthday, Here Are Five Must-Watch Movies Of The Dynamic Actor

      By
      |

      Actor-director Nandita Das is celebrating her birthday today (November 7). When it comes to taking up unusual plots to direct or act, Nandita Das has always been ahead of the other female actors of Bollywood. Here are five must-watch movies of the actor.

      Fire

      Fire

      It was the first Bollywood film which narrated the love between two women. Released in 1996, Fire qualifies to be called a queer classic because it is the first Indian film to show homosexuality. It is also the first Indian mainstream film that narrated the realities of queer life. Nandita Das played the lead role in the film. Directed by Deepa Mehta, the movie was widely appreciated by critics across the country.

      Kannathil Muthamittal

      Kannathil Muthamittal

      This Tamil film had Nandita playing the role of a Sri Lankan, who loses her husband to war. She later abandons her new-born child in a foster home in order to join the Sri Lankan rebels. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film had Nandita Das playing one of the key roles.

      1947: Earth

      1947: Earth

      This film is a periodic drama, which narrates the events that unfolded during the India-Pakistan partition. Nandita Das played an amazing character and brought the times of partition right before our eyes. Directed by Deepa Mehta, the movie is based on Bapsi Sidhwa's novel, Cracking India.

      Before The Rains

      Before The Rains

      Directed by Santosh Sivan, this film shows the greys of adultery in a married couple. Nandita Das, a married Indian falls in love with a British man, who later abandons her for his family after making her flee her village. Nandita Das later kills herself after she realises that she was cheated by her lover.

      Bawandar

      Bawandar

      This is a timeless classic which narrates the story of a gang-rape survivor, who gets to terms with her life after the traumatic incident. It can be said that the filmmaker, Jag Mundhra had gone out of his way to show the realities of rape survivors.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue