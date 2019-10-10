On Rekha’s Birthday, Here Are 5 Must-Watch Films Of The Timeless Beauty

Umrao Jaan (1981)

In 1981, Rekha featured in the most-talked-about film, Umrao Jaan. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the film. She played the role of a courtesan and poetess from the 19th century Lucknow.

Khubsoorat (1980)

Manju's (Rekha) comic timing and her perfect comebacks as a bahu in this Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial will make you fall in love with Rekha all over again.

Ijaazat (1987)

Ijaazar is based on a Bengali story and it narrates the life of two exes who meet co-incidentally in the waiting room of an isolated railway station, late at night. What makes the film a timeless classic is the way the film travels through sensitive matters like marriage, extra-marital affairs with an open mind.

Kalyug (1981)

Like most epic movies, Kalyug, too demands to be seen with patience and it can be said that one can't stop oneself from watching it again. The film is about having an obsession with hate and power. Raj Babbar plays a man who is obnoxiously dry and most of the efforts his wife takes to get recognised by him, go unnoticed. Rekha perfectly plays the role of his wife Supriya, a woman of smartness and strength.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

In Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Rekha plays the role of a prostitute, who falls in love with an orphaned boy (Amitabh Bachchan). The film revolves around complex situations faced by Rekha and Amitabh, and how they handle it all while being accused of crimes that they have not committed.