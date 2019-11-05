    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      On Virat Kohli's Birthday, Here Are Our Five Favourite Moments Of The Cricketer With Anushka Sharma

      By
      |

      It's no secret that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share amazing love for each other and have been giving couple goals to their fans. On Virat Kohli's birthday, here are five photos of the cricketer with his actor-wife, Anushka Sharma.

      The Wedding

      The Wedding

      The celebrity couple tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, in a hush-hush ceremony after keeping the media and their fans guessing about their wedding for months.

      Karwa Chauth

      Karwa Chauth

      Both Anushka and Virat Kohli observed the fast during the occasion of Karwa Chauth like they always do. While the actor donned a red printed floral Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree, Virat looked royal as always in a black kurta-pajama.

      Honeymoon In Finland

      Honeymoon In Finland

      After tying the knot in Italy, the couple headed to Rome and then to Finland, where they spent their nights watching the Northern Lights.

      They Have Each Other's Back

      They Have Each Other's Back

      They both had an emotional moment when they took part in a special event in New Delhi. During the event, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma recalled how Virat Kohli played a match even after hearing the news of his father's death. While hearing this, Anushka Sharma held back her tears and held Virat's hand to support him. She was so touched by his act that she gave him a gentle kiss on his hand during the event.

      An Unforgettable Moment

      An Unforgettable Moment

      This unforgettable photo of the couple in a cricket stadium took the internet by storm. It was after this photo that speculations about them dating made it to the headlines.

      Read more about: virat kohli anushka sharma
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue