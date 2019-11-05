On Virat Kohli's Birthday, Here Are Our Five Favourite Moments Of The Cricketer With Anushka Sharma
It's no secret that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share amazing love for each other and have been giving couple goals to their fans. On Virat Kohli's birthday, here are five photos of the cricketer with his actor-wife, Anushka Sharma.
The Wedding
The celebrity couple tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, in a hush-hush ceremony after keeping the media and their fans guessing about their wedding for months.
Karwa Chauth
Both Anushka and Virat Kohli observed the fast during the occasion of Karwa Chauth like they always do. While the actor donned a red printed floral Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree, Virat looked royal as always in a black kurta-pajama.
Honeymoon In Finland
After tying the knot in Italy, the couple headed to Rome and then to Finland, where they spent their nights watching the Northern Lights.
They Have Each Other's Back
They both had an emotional moment when they took part in a special event in New Delhi. During the event, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma recalled how Virat Kohli played a match even after hearing the news of his father's death. While hearing this, Anushka Sharma held back her tears and held Virat's hand to support him. She was so touched by his act that she gave him a gentle kiss on his hand during the event.
An Unforgettable Moment
This unforgettable photo of the couple in a cricket stadium took the internet by storm. It was after this photo that speculations about them dating made it to the headlines.