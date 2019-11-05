On Virat Kohli's Birthday, Here Are Our Five Favourite Moments Of The Cricketer With Anushka Sharma

The Wedding

The celebrity couple tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, in a hush-hush ceremony after keeping the media and their fans guessing about their wedding for months.

Karwa Chauth

Both Anushka and Virat Kohli observed the fast during the occasion of Karwa Chauth like they always do. While the actor donned a red printed floral Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree, Virat looked royal as always in a black kurta-pajama.

Honeymoon In Finland

After tying the knot in Italy, the couple headed to Rome and then to Finland, where they spent their nights watching the Northern Lights.

They Have Each Other's Back

They both had an emotional moment when they took part in a special event in New Delhi. During the event, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma recalled how Virat Kohli played a match even after hearing the news of his father's death. While hearing this, Anushka Sharma held back her tears and held Virat's hand to support him. She was so touched by his act that she gave him a gentle kiss on his hand during the event.

An Unforgettable Moment

This unforgettable photo of the couple in a cricket stadium took the internet by storm. It was after this photo that speculations about them dating made it to the headlines.