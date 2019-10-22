    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Parineeti Chopra Birthday Special: Four Desi Girl Next Door Characters Of Parineeti We Love!

      Ever since Parineeti Chopra made her debut with Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, she has wooed us with many of her desi girl next door characters. Be it Shuddh Desi Romance, or Hasee Toh Phasee, Parineeti is our favourite desi girl with oodles of quirkiness and sass. On her birthday, we present to you the four most popular girl next door characters that Parineeti has essayed.

      Free-Spirited Gayatri In Shuddh Desi Romance

      Shuddh Desi Romance was Parineeti's third movie, featuring a messy, yet hilarious love triangle between the characters played by her, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Vaani Kapoor. She plays a free-spirited, open minded Gayatri, with whom Raghu Ram (Sushant) falls in love just before his wedding, and moves in with her.

      Quirky Meeta In Hasee Toh Phasee

      In Hasee Toh Phasee, Parineeti plays one of her more quirky characters. She is Meeta, a crazy IItian, who steals money from her father and runs away to China. Meeta's sister, who is about to marry Nikhil (Sidharth Malhotra), gets him to keep Meeta busy when she returns to India with the intention of stealing again. Parineeti entertains us all with mad and sensitive character, as she and Nikhil fall in love.

      Con Girl Gullu In Daawat-E-Ishq

      In yet another movie with crazy twists and light-hearted comedy, Parineeti Chopra stars as Gullu in Daawat-E-Ishq. She is a shoes-sales girl who dreams of going to America. She gets harassed for dowry after falling in love and so, she breaks off her engagement. Gullu gets the idea to trap another man looking for dowry, so that she can file a case and use the settlement to go to America. She ends up marrying the guy she intended to trap.

      Abhay's Childhood Sweetheart Babli In Jabariya Jodi

      Jabariya Jodi was the most recent movie of Parineeti to hit theatres. She stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra in it, as his childhood sweetheart, Babli. Abhay (Sidharth) ends up breaking Babli's heart when he chooses career over love. The jodi of Parineeti and Sidharth takes us back to Hasee Toh Phasee.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
