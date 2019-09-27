Pooja Bhatt: I Used to HATE Soni Razdan (Alia Bhatt’s Mom) For Snatching Away Dad From Us

Pooja Bhatt On Coming To Terms With Her Father's Extramarital Affair

When asked if she hated her father for deserting her, she had told Stardust, "Why? My father didn't desert us. It's just that my parents parted ways because they thought they couldn't live together. They are still the best of friends. My father still comes over to our house and supports us financially too."

Pooja: I Used To Hate Soni Razdan

"Initially, I did resent my dad for leaving my mother for another woman. I also used to hate Soni for snatching away dad from us. In fact, there used to be times when I used to flare up at the very mention of her name," added Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt's Mom Never Hated Mahesh Bhatt Either

The Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin actress also revealed how her mother helped her to think practically. "She would tell me not to resent or hate my father for anything for basically he is a good man at heart. And who should know this better than her who has spent the best years of her life with him?

She would say, ‘Just because things didn't work out between us doesn't mean he is a bad man. He's a terrific person and an intelligent, wonderful being'."

When Mahesh Bhatt Told Pooja Bhatt About His Affair With Soni Razdan

When asked how did she reconcile with her father, she had said that she never hated her father and with every passing day, she only realised one thing i.e., she loves her father beyond limits.

"He (Mahesh Bhatt) never hid anything from me. Once I was fast asleep and at around one-thirty in the morning, he woke me up from my deep slumber and told me, ‘Pooja I'm seeing another woman. I'm having an affair with her and I want you to know first'. This was even before my mom knew of it. So that shows how open and honest he is with me."

What Did It Take For Pooja Bhatt To Accept Soni Razdan & Share Her Father With Her?

Speaking of extending an olive branch to Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt said, "In the beginning, like I said, we (Soni and I) were total strangers and she was my enemy. But they say na, that time heals all wounds. It healed my heartaches as well.

We began by saying hi, hello and then onto making small talk. It took off from there and now we are good friends. It's just of late but mom too has started speaking to Soni.

Dad and I didn't try to make them friends. It was on their own that they did so. Done mutually on their own. Now they get along fine."

Fast Forward..

Cut to present, Mahesh Bhatt has roped in Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt for Sadak 2 and fans are quite excited to see this surprising collaboration. The film also casts Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on July 10, 2020.