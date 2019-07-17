Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Are Made For Each Other & These Pictures Are The Proof!

The Beginning Of An 'Epic' Love Story

Rumours about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first sparked off when the couple made a joint appearance at the red carpet at Met Gala 2017.

Later, on Jimmy Kimmel's show, the 'Quantico' actress revealed, "Yeah, we were on the same table and we already know each other. So he was like 'Hey, you wanna go together?' And I was like yeah, OK, let's go together. It ended up working out." Who knew back then, that their would be a love story straight out of the fairy tale.

Priyanka & Nick Share A Light Moment At The 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Marilyn Monroe had famously said, "If you can make a woman laugh, you can make her do anything.' Looks like, Nick has taken this quote quite seriously.

Match Made In Heaven

At the premiere of Priyanka's Hollywood film, 'Isn't It Romantic', Priyanka and Nick just couldn't take their eyes off each other.

Life Comes To A Full Circle

In 2019, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas once again attended the Met Gala together, but this time as husband and wife. The way Nick is holding Priyanka's hand in this photo is giving us all sorts of romantic feels.

Priyanka & Nick Seal It With A Kiss

This candid picture of Priyanka and Nick sharing a passionate lip-lock on the red carpet left everyone swooning over them.

Love Is In The Air!

Priyanka made a rocking debut at the Cannes red carpet this year and had her hubby by her side. She is seen here fondly caressing Nick's cheek and it's such an adorable moment.

Nick Is A True Gentleman

When it suddenly started drizzling at Cannes, Nick rushed to Priyanka's side like a knight-in-shining amour and held the umbrella for her.

Not Just A Man, Even The Way To A Woman's Heart Is Through Her Stomach

Just look at the way how Nick is feeding some food to Priyanka from his plate. Guys, please take a note of this!