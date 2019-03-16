6 Ridiculous & Absurd Statements Made By Rakhi Sawant That Will Blow Your Brains Away

Tanushree Dutta Is A Lesbian, She Touched My Private Parts & Raped Me

During the #MeToo movement, Rakhi Sawant lashed out at Tanushree Dutta by saying that she's a lesbian and was raped by her multiple times. "Tanushree Dutta is a lesbian, she touched my private parts, she raped me multiple times and she is a boy from inside."

No Man Will Marry Me Because Tanushree Dutta Raped Me

Rakhi Sawant said that she fears no man will marry her because Tanushree Dutta raped her. "I wanted to get married, but it looks like it won't be possible now. Tell me, which man will hold my hand after hearing all this? (rape allegations)".

I Will Carry 100 KG Bombs To The Border & Fight Pakistan Alone

After the Pulwama terror attacks, Rakhi Sawant was so furious against Pakistan that she said she'll go to the border all alone with 100 kg bombs and destroy Pakistan. "I can also die for the nation, I will willingly go to the rival's territory with 50-100 bombs and destroy them if needed."

Ban Ceiling Fans To Stop Suicides

While everyone mourned Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee's death, Rakhi Sawant requested PM Narendra Modi to ban celing fans to avoid suicides. "Banning ceiling fans is more important than chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai' because many daughters and daughters-in-law are committing suicide," she said.

Rakhi Sawant On Showing Off Her Cleavage

When asked why she shows her cleavage so much, Rakhi Sawant said, "I have spent too much money on my cleavage, toh dikhaungi na yaar? Kha maa kasam tujhe nahi dekhna."

Rakhi Sawant On Sunny Leone

Rakhi Sawant was all guns blazing against Sunny Leone when she entered Bollywood and said surreal things about her. "Haan main bhelpuri hu or Sunny Leone pasta hai. Pasta bahar se aata hai, artificial hota hai, pasta khane se pet kharab ho jata hai, mote ho jate hain, kitni bimaari ho jati hai. And bhel puri? So tasty, so teekhi, so chatpati."