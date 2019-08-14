Raksha Bandhan Special: Bollywood Celebs Who Drop Major Sibling Goals With Their Cute Bonding!
'They say that no matter how old you become, when you are with your siblings, you revert back to childhood.' This quote by author Karen White perfectly defines the bond shared by siblings. You bond with them, you fight with them but, you simply cannot stay without them.
Over the years, we have seen this special bond portrayed on the big screens and songs dedicated to this sacred tie. In real life as well, we have our Bollywood celebrities dropping major sibling goals with sweet moments with their brothers/sisters.
On Raksha Bandhan, we explore these sibling jodis who rocked in real life and gave us plenty of moments to smile.
Deepika Padukone-Anisha Padukone
The otherwise reclusive Deepika showcased her chirpy side when she appeared with her sister Anisha on Neha Dhupia's talk show. From spilling each other's secrets to pulling each other's leg, these two were a house on fire. Time and again, we also get to see them posting embarrassing clicks of each other and give us a reason for hearty laughs.
Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter
Remember how the 'Kabir Singh' actor came to Ishaan's rescue when Karan Johar left him tongue-tied by quizzing him about his love life on his talk show? Like a 'protective big brother', Shahid hit KJo's bouncer question out of the park!
Tiger Shroff-Krishna Shroff
Krishna calls the 'Baaghi 2' actor more like her best friend and reveals that they share everything with each other. Well, we totally identify with them.
Sonam Kapoor-Harshvardhan Kapoor
The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress always pampers her little brother. Harsh, on the other hand, is quite protective of his sisters, Sonam and Rhea. The siblings bond over food, fashion and films.
Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt
When it comes to some crazy bonding, Alia-Shaheen's name immediately pops up in our minds. These two are a riot fest and we believe you folks would also agree to that!
Arjun Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor
Post Sridevi's demise, we saw how Arjun and Anshula's bond with their step-siblings, Janhvi and Khushi deepened. Speaking about it, their father Boney Kapoor was quoted as saying in an interview, "As I said, I am blessed to have these four. They love each other a lot and I am glad that they have come together. It was due to happen anytime, it just happened when something unfortunate happened."