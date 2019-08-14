Raksha Bandhan Special: Bollywood Celebs Who Drop Major Sibling Goals With Their Cute Bonding!

Deepika Padukone-Anisha Padukone

The otherwise reclusive Deepika showcased her chirpy side when she appeared with her sister Anisha on Neha Dhupia's talk show. From spilling each other's secrets to pulling each other's leg, these two were a house on fire. Time and again, we also get to see them posting embarrassing clicks of each other and give us a reason for hearty laughs.

Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter

Remember how the 'Kabir Singh' actor came to Ishaan's rescue when Karan Johar left him tongue-tied by quizzing him about his love life on his talk show? Like a 'protective big brother', Shahid hit KJo's bouncer question out of the park!

Tiger Shroff-Krishna Shroff

Krishna calls the 'Baaghi 2' actor more like her best friend and reveals that they share everything with each other. Well, we totally identify with them.

Sonam Kapoor-Harshvardhan Kapoor

The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress always pampers her little brother. Harsh, on the other hand, is quite protective of his sisters, Sonam and Rhea. The siblings bond over food, fashion and films.

Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt

When it comes to some crazy bonding, Alia-Shaheen's name immediately pops up in our minds. These two are a riot fest and we believe you folks would also agree to that!

Arjun Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor

Post Sridevi's demise, we saw how Arjun and Anshula's bond with their step-siblings, Janhvi and Khushi deepened. Speaking about it, their father Boney Kapoor was quoted as saying in an interview, "As I said, I am blessed to have these four. They love each other a lot and I am glad that they have come together. It was due to happen anytime, it just happened when something unfortunate happened."