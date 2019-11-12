    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Ranbir Kapoor’s Photos During Guru Nanak Jayanti Are Something You Cannot Miss

      Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has undoubtedly been the sweetheart of B'town ever since we first saw him on the screen in Saawariya. The Barfi actor has never failed to give us blockbusters and has proved his mettle as an actor as well. His recent photos from a Gurudwara in Thane for the occasion of Gurupurab have instantly gone viral.

      Brahmastra

      Ranbir Kapoor has managed to be in the headlines for his movies, and personal life. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Brahmastra, in which he is sharing the screen with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the first time. It goes without saying that his fans are waiting to see the duo romancing on-screen.

      Guru Nanak Jayanti

      Even though he is busy with the tight shooting schedule, he did not miss to get the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. One simply cannot miss seeing his photos during the celebrations while he greets his fans.

      Gurupurab Celebration

      In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing a white shirt and his head covered, in order to follow the tradition of Punjabis. He went to a Gurdwara in Ulhasnagar and received blessings from Guru Nanak Dev.

      On The Work Front

      Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, where he will be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The update on Brahmastra is that it will release next year. The film was earlier scheduled to release for Christmas 2019, but extensive VFX works meant that it couldn't keep up with that date. In doing so, it indirectly avoided a clash with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. As everyone knows, the Kapoor lad and Bhai have never been the best of friends. No prizes for guessing why!

      Read more about: ranbir kapoor
