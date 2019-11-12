Ranbir Kapoor’s Photos During Guru Nanak Jayanti Are Something You Cannot Miss

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor has managed to be in the headlines for his movies, and personal life. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Brahmastra, in which he is sharing the screen with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the first time. It goes without saying that his fans are waiting to see the duo romancing on-screen.

Guru Nanak Jayanti

Even though he is busy with the tight shooting schedule, he did not miss to get the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. One simply cannot miss seeing his photos during the celebrations while he greets his fans.

Gurupurab Celebration

In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing a white shirt and his head covered, in order to follow the tradition of Punjabis. He went to a Gurdwara in Ulhasnagar and received blessings from Guru Nanak Dev.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, where he will be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The update on Brahmastra is that it will release next year. The film was earlier scheduled to release for Christmas 2019, but extensive VFX works meant that it couldn't keep up with that date. In doing so, it indirectly avoided a clash with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. As everyone knows, the Kapoor lad and Bhai have never been the best of friends. No prizes for guessing why!