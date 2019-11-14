Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Wedding Anniversary: 5 Times The Couple Spelt Love In Bold!

Pyaar Dosti Hai!

Speaking about hubby Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone revealed in one of her interviews, "I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person - and he's everything rolled into one man. He's my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant. I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be."

Boys & Girls, Please Take A Note

In the same interview, the 'Chhapaak' actress further added, "With Ranveer and me, our relationship rests on the fact that we're extremely liberal with each other, extremely supportive of each other's professional careers and know each other's personal needs."

Wearing Heart On The Sleeve

The adorable couple always make our hearts squishy with their cute PDA. In an interview with Femina, Ranveer ended up revealing that he kisses Deepika whenever he sees her after a long time.

The Secret Of A Successful Relationship

The 'Gully Boy' actor even revealed that "there is no space for doubt or misgiving," and that he and Deepika are "cocooned in love" and "share experiences and laugh together."

Ahem Ahem

Ranveer and Deepika just can't get enough of each other and their lovey dovey comments on each other's Instagram posts is a proof.

When Ranveer was quizzed about what he thinks about his wife's cute PDA on social media, he said that he finds it mildly embarrassing and mildly flattering. Calling it a 'viciously sexy cycle', the actor revealed that he gets thirsty whenever his wife makes some thirsty comments on his posts.

Haha, we must say, these two are all things cute!