    When Ranveer Singh Spoke About Losing His Virginity As A 12-Year-Old To An Older Woman

    In what comes as a huge throwback, actor Ranveer Singh's interview back in 2014, is being talked about on social media. In the interview, he confessed that he had lost his virginity as a 12-year-old boy to an older woman. He also stated that he had sex with her out of curiosity.

    It can be remembered that the actor took Bollywood fans by storm when he was seen in a condom advertisement. The advertisement was taken in a good spirit as the actor's flashy appearance in the ad was looked as nothing but great innovation. While people were curious to know how he decided to feature in a condom ad, the Gunday actor revealed an intimate detail about his sexual experience, during an interview to Deccan Chronicle in 2014.

    Ranveer told that it was cool to see girls hit on him while saying that his first sexual encounter was with an older woman when he was 12 years old.

    "I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead - so much so, that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that's spoiling all our kids," Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying in the Deccan Chronicle interview.

    "When I am in a car, I see these hoardings go by. I thought to myself, somebody is selling this, somebody is selling that, why isn't anybody selling condoms? Then I realised that the only ads we have for condoms are very provocative in nature. That shouldn't be the only prevailing definition of sex. As a society, we have evolved; our attitude towards the subject has changed. So we can have open and healthy conversations about this. Somebody needs to point that out or else people will keep treating it as taboo," Ranveer had said.

    On the work front, Ranveer Singh's 83, which also stars Deepika Padukone, will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
