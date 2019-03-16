We Bet You Haven't Seen These Rare Pictures Of Deepika Padukone

English
    It's been more than a decade since Deepika Padukone made an entry in Bollywood and the actress has come a long way and made a mark for herself not only in India but all across the world. She is the highest paid actress at the moment and commands a sea of fan following. Deepika has maintained her charisma, beauty and charm all throughout these years and we have collated some rare and unseen pictures of the actress. Check them out below...

    Deepika Padukone No. 1

    Deepika Padukone climbed the ladder of Bollywood pretty quick and ended up being one of the top actresses in just 2 years from her debut Om Shanti Om in 2008.

    Master Of All Trades

    From her younger days to playing badminton to modelling and entering Bollywood, she's been there and done that. She has achieved success in all the three fields as well.

    Sea Of Fan Following

    Deepika Padukone had a sea of fan following right from her debut and the number keeps increasing as the years pass by.

    Down To Earth

    Despite achieving name and fame, Deepika Padukone has placed her foot firmly on the ground and that's why her fans love and adore her so much.

    She's A Blessing To The Industry

    Deepika Padukone is indeed a blessing to the Bollywood film industry and we wonder how life would have been if she hadn't entered the industry. It wouldn't have been good, that's for sure.

    She Inspires Millions Of People

    Deepika Padukone is an inspiration to millions of people out there and may her light shine for many more decades to come.

